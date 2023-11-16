American Software: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — American Software Inc. (AMSWA) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $2.4 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The enterprise software provider posted revenue of $25.7 million in the period.

American Software expects full-year revenue in the range of $100 million to $104 million.

American Software shares have decreased 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.01, a fall of 35% in the last 12 months.

