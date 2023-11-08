American Public Education: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) — CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) — American Public Education Inc. (APEI) on Tuesday reported a loss…

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) — CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) — American Public Education Inc. (APEI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.3 million in its third quarter.

The Charles Town, West Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $150.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $149.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, American Public Education said it expects revenue in the range of $149.3 million to $151.3 million.

The company’s shares closed at $4.30. A year ago, they were trading at $12.44.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APEI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APEI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.