American International Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — American International Group Inc. (AIG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $2.03 billion.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $2.81 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.61 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.55 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $12.77 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $11.36 billion.

American International Group shares have dropped roughly 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 10%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $62.05, a rise of almost 9% in the last 12 months.

