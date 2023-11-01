American Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $177 million. The…

The Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $2.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.45 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.47 per share.

The property and casualty insurer posted revenue of $2.16 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.07 billion, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.95 billion.

American Financial shares have decreased 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $111.12, a decrease of 23% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AFG

