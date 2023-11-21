American Eagle: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $96.7 million.…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $96.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 49 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.28 billion.

American Eagle shares have increased 41% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 53% in the last 12 months.

