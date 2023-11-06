Ameresco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ameresco (AMRC) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $21.3 million. The Framingham,…

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ameresco (AMRC) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $21.3 million.

The Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $335.1 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $389.1 million.

Ameresco expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.15 to $1.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion.

Ameresco shares have declined 53% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $26.61, a fall of 50% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMRC

