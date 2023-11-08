Ameren: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Ameren Corp. (AEE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $493 million. The…

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.87 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.80 per share.

The utility posted revenue of $2.06 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.37 billion.

Ameren expects full-year earnings to be $4.30 to $4.45 per share.

Ameren shares have decreased 13% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 14%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $77.59, a decline of nearly 6% in the last 12 months.

