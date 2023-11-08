Amdocs: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAINT LOUIS (AP) — SAINT LOUIS (AP) — Amdocs Ltd. (DOX) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $102…

SAINT LOUIS (AP) — SAINT LOUIS (AP) — Amdocs Ltd. (DOX) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $102 million.

The Saint Louis-based company said it had net income of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $1.42 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The provider of computer systems integration posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $540.7 million, or $4.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.89 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Amdocs expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.53 to $1.59.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

