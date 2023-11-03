AMC Networks: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $63.4…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $63.4 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, were $1.85 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The owner of cable channels including AMC and IFC posted revenue of $637 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $654.1 million.

AMC Networks shares have decreased 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 39% in the last 12 months.

