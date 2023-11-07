Ambac: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $66…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $66 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2 per share.

The bond insurer posted revenue of $74 million in the period.

Ambac shares have decreased 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $12.48, a drop of slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMBC

