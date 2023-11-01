Amarin: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Amarin Corp. PLC (AMRN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.3 million in its…

Amarin Corp. PLC (AMRN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $66.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $57.6 million.

The company’s shares closed at 70 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.23.

