Alto Ingredients: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) on Monday reported a loss of $3.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pekin, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

The ethanol producer posted revenue of $318.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $4.92. A year ago, they were trading at $4.09.

