Alta Equipment: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $7.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Livonia, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 20 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $466.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $465.1 million.

Alta Equipment shares have fallen 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $9.60, a decrease of 21% in the last 12 months.

