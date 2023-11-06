Alphatec: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) on Monday reported a loss of $42.7 million…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) on Monday reported a loss of $42.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

The medical equipment and supplies holding company posted revenue of $118.3 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $115.3 million.

Alphatec expects full-year revenue of $472 million.

Alphatec shares have decreased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10.31, a rise of 12% in the last 12 months.

