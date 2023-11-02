Alnylam: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $147.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.15.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.61 per share.
The RNA interference drug developer posted revenue of $750.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $406.1 million.
Alnylam shares have declined 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 26% in the last 12 months.
