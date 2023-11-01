Allstate: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Allstate Corp. (ALL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5 million in…

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Allstate Corp. (ALL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 81 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $14.5 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $14.58 billion.

Allstate shares have declined slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 10%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $129.75, a climb of 3% in the last 12 months.

