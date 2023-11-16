Allot Communications: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) — HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) — Allot Communications Ltd. (ALLT) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.4 million…

HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) — HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) — Allot Communications Ltd. (ALLT) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.4 million in its third quarter.

The Hod-Hasharon, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 28 cents per share.

The internet protocol services company posted revenue of $22.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Allot Communications said it expects revenue in the range of $20 million to $25 million.

The company’s shares closed at $1.69. A year ago, they were trading at $4.34.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALLT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.