Allogene Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) on Thursday reported a loss of $61.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 53 cents per share.

The immuno-oncology company posted revenue of $43,000 in the period, matching Street forecasts.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $2.98. A year ago, they were trading at $10.17.

