Allient: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — Allient Inc. (ALNT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $6.7 million. The…

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — Allient Inc. (ALNT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $6.7 million.

The Amherst, New York-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 61 cents per share.

The motion control product maker posted revenue of $145.3 million in the period.

Allient shares have fallen 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $28.37, a drop of 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALNT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.