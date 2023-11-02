Alliant Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) on Thursday reported net income of $259 million…

The Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $1.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.05 per share.

The electric and gas utility parent company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period.

Alliant Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.85 to $2.93 per share.

