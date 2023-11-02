Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Allete: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Allete: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 6:44 AM

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Allete Inc. (ALE) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $85.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $1.49.

The power company owner posted revenue of $378.8 million in the period.

Allete expects full-year earnings to be $4.30 to $4.40 per share.

Allete shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 4% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

