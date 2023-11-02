Allete: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Allete Inc. (ALE) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $85.9 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $1.49.

The power company owner posted revenue of $378.8 million in the period.

Allete expects full-year earnings to be $4.30 to $4.40 per share.

Allete shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 4% in the last 12 months.

