Allegiant Travel: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT) on Thursday reported a loss of $25.1 million in its third quarter.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of $1.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The travel services company posted revenue of $565.4 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $583.7 million.

Allegiant Travel expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.75 to $8.50 per share.

Allegiant Travel shares have dropped 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 13% in the last 12 months.

