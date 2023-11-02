Allegheny Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Allegheny Technologies Inc. (ATI) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $75.7 million. The Dallas-based…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Allegheny Technologies Inc. (ATI) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $75.7 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The maker of steel and specialty metals posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

Allegheny Technologies shares have climbed 25% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 10%. The stock has climbed 20% in the last 12 months.

