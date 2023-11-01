Alkami: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.5 million…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.5 million in its third quarter.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The provider of digital banking services posted revenue of $67.7 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $67.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Alkami said it expects revenue in the range of $70.5 million to $71.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $264 million to $265 million.

Alkami shares have increased 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $17.60, a climb of 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALKT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALKT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.