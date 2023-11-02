Alignment Healthcare: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) on Thursday reported a loss of $35 million…

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) on Thursday reported a loss of $35 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Orange, California-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The Medicare Advantage insurer posted revenue of $456.7 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $443.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Alignment Healthcare said it expects revenue in the range of $422 million to $442 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.78 billion to $1.8 billion.

Alignment Healthcare shares have decreased 46% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.35, a drop of 52% in the last 12 months.

