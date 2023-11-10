Algonquin Power & Utilities: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) on Friday reported a loss of…

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) on Friday reported a loss of $174.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Oakville, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The utility operator posted revenue of $624.7 million in the period.

Algonquin Power & Utilities shares have declined 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 49% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AQN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AQN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.