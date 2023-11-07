Alector: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Alector Inc. (ALEC) on Tuesday reported a loss…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Alector Inc. (ALEC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $44.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 65 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $9.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9 million.

Alector shares have dropped 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.75, a fall of 32% in the last 12 months.

