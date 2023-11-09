Alarm.com: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TYSONS, Va. (AP) — TYSONS, Va. (AP) — Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $19.5 million.…

TYSONS, Va. (AP) — TYSONS, Va. (AP) — Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $19.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tysons, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 56 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The security service company posted revenue of $221.9 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $223.2 million.

Alarm.com expects full-year earnings to be $1.90 to $1.92 per share, with revenue in the range of $878.9 million to $881.1 million.

Alarm.com shares have climbed 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $51.47, an increase of roughly 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALRM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.