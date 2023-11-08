Akoya: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Akoya Biosciences Inc. (AKYA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.9 million…

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Akoya Biosciences Inc. (AKYA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 37 cents per share.

The tissue analysis provider posted revenue of $25.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.5 million.

Akoya expects full-year revenue in the range of $95 million to $98 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $3.75. A year ago, they were trading at $11.74.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AKYA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AKYA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.