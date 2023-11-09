Airgain: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Airgain Inc. (AIRG) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.9 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Airgain Inc. (AIRG) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its third quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The antenna products developer posted revenue of $13.7 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Airgain expects its per-share loss to be 19 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $9.3 million to $10.8 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $3.10. A year ago, they were trading at $7.06.

