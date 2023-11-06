Air Lease: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Air Lease Corp. (AL) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $132.5 million.…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Air Lease Corp. (AL) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $132.5 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of $1.10 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The company that leases planes to airlines posted revenue of $659.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $659.2 million.

Air Lease shares have decreased 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen almost 5% in the last 12 months.

