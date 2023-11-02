Agilon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Agilon Health Inc. (AGL) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.4 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Agilon Health Inc. (AGL) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.4 million in its third quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The senior-focused health care company posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.14 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Agilon said it expects revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.31 billion to $4.32 billion.

Agilon shares have increased almost 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $16.88, a decline of 15% in the last 12 months.

