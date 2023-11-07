Agiliti: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of $12.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The medical equipment services provider posted revenue of $291.6 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $280.6 million.

Agiliti expects full-year earnings in the range of 54 cents to 59 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion.

Agiliti shares have fallen 63% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $6.11, a decline of 66% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGTI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.