Agilent: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $475 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of $1.62 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.38 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The scientific instrument maker posted revenue of $1.69 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.67 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.24 billion, or $4.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.83 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Agilent expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.20 to $1.23.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.56 billion to $1.61 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Agilent expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.44 to $5.55 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.71 billion to $6.81 billion.

Agilent shares have dropped 24% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 18%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $113.98, a decline of 22% in the last 12 months.

