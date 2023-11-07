Agenus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Agenus Inc. (AGEN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $64.5 million in…

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Agenus Inc. (AGEN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $64.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $24.3 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.4 million.

The company’s shares closed at 78 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.44.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGEN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.