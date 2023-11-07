AG Mortgage Investment Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $64.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $11.5 million.

