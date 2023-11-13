Afya: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) — NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) — Afya Ltd. (AFYA) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $19.1…

NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) — NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) — Afya Ltd. (AFYA) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $19.1 million.

The Nova Lima, Brazil-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 28 cents per share.

The medical education company posted revenue of $148.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $148.3 million.

Afya shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $17.62, a rise of 8% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AFYA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AFYA

