Africa Oil: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Africa Oil Corp. (AOIFF) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $47.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 10 cents.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $1.95. A year ago, they were trading at $2.41.

