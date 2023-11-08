Affirm Holdings: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $171.8 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $171.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The operator of digital commerce platform posted revenue of $496.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $444.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Affirm Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $495 million to $520 million.

Affirm Holdings shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $21.76, a rise of 39% in the last 12 months.

