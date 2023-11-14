Affimed N.V.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HEIDELBERG, Germany (AP) — HEIDELBERG, Germany (AP) — Affimed N.V. (AFMD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $26.5 million in…

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $26.5 million in its third quarter.

The Heidelberg, Germany-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $2.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.8 million.

The company’s shares closed at 33 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.17.

