AES: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The AES Corp. (AES) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $231 million.…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The AES Corp. (AES) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $231 million.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $3.43 billion in the period.

AES expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.65 to $1.75 per share.

AES shares have fallen 46% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 12%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $15.50, a decline of 40% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AES

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.