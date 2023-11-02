AEP: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — American Electric Power Co. (AEP) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — American Electric Power Co. (AEP) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $953.7 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.83 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.77 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.73 per share.

The utility posted revenue of $5.3 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.53 billion.

AEP expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.24 to $5.34 per share.

AEP shares have dropped 19% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 10%. The stock has declined 14% in the last 12 months.

