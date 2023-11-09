Aeglea: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) on Thursday reported a loss of $40.1 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) on Thursday reported a loss of $40.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $9.34. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.43 per share.

Aeglea shares have declined 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $9.47, a decrease of 71% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGLE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGLE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.