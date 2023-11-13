Aecom: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Aecom Technology Corp. (ACM) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $25.5 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.01 per share.

The provider of technical and management-support services posted revenue of $3.84 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $55.3 million, or 39 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $14.38 billion.

Aecom expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.35 to $4.55 per share.

Aecom shares have declined slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $80.47, a rise of nearly 4% in the last 12 months.

