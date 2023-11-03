AdvanSix: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $8 million,…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The polymer resins producer posted revenue of $322.9 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $367.9 million.

AdvanSix shares have dropped 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASIX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.