Advanced Drainage: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) on Thursday reported net income of $135.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Hilliard, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.71 per share.

The maker of water drainage systems and pipes posted revenue of $780.2 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $776.4 million.

Advanced Drainage expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion.

