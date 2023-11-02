ADT: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — ADT Inc. (ADT) on Thursday reported a loss of $86…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — ADT Inc. (ADT) on Thursday reported a loss of $86 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The home security company posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period.

ADT expects full-year earnings in the range of 40 cents to 45 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $4.95 billion to $5.15 billion.

ADT shares have decreased 38% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 10%. The stock has dropped 34% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADT

