Adient: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Adient PLC (ADNT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $135 million. On a…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Adient PLC (ADNT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $135 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of $1.42. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 51 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The automotive seating and interiors supplier posted revenue of $3.73 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.76 billion.

For the year, the company reported net income of $205 million, or $2.15 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $15.4 billion.

Adient shares have risen roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 7% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADNT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.