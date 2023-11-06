Adeia: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Adeia Inc. (ADEA) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Adeia Inc. (ADEA) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $24.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 38 cents per share.

The provider of chip technology for small electronic devices posted revenue of $101.4 million in the period.

Adeia expects full-year revenue in the range of $385 million to $395 million.

Adeia shares have decreased roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $8.93, a decrease of 20% in the last 12 months.

