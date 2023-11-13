Adecoagro: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Adecoagro SA (AGRO) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $75.9 million. On a per-share…

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Adecoagro SA (AGRO) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $75.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Luxembourg-based company said it had net income of 71 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 83 cents per share.

The producer of agricultural products and renewable energy posted revenue of $385.8 million in the period.

Adecoagro shares have risen 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10.25, a climb of 32% in the last 12 months.

